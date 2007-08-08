Huckleberry See more pictures of foliage.

Huckleberry or Huck (Vaccinium ovatum), a type of foliage from the Pacific Northwest, is available all year.

The one-half to one and one half-inch shiny, oval, dark green leaves grow on multi-branching woody stems that are 20 to 36-inches long.

To condition, break or cut off one to three inches of the stems, remove any leaves that will be under the water line, and place the ends in tepid water. Huckleberry will last from one to four weeks. Since the branches all grow in one plane, make sure you have some growing to the right and some growing to the left when buying branches for arrangements.

