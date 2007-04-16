House Plant: Hyacinth
Hyacinths are renowned for their extremely fragrant, star-shaped flowers in shades of red, pink, white, yellow, or blue that are borne on dense spikes over a cluster of strap-shaped leaves.
If bought in bloom or bud, just put the hyacinth in a cool, sunny spot and keep it moist. Those purchased as bulbs should be potted and put in a cool, dark place for six to ten weeks, then moved into the light. After blooming, the bulbs can be planted in the garden.
Advertisement
Hyacinth Quick Facts
Scientific Name: Hyacinthus orientalis
Common Names: Hyacinth, Dutch Hyacinth
Light Requirement for Hyacinth: Full Sun to Bright Light
Water Requirement for Hyacinth: Evenly Moist
Humidity for Hyacinth: High
Temperature for Hyacinth: Cool to Cold
Fertilizer for Hyacinth: Balanced
Potting Mix for Hyacinth: All-Purpose
Propagation of Hyacinth: Division
Decorative Use for Hyacinth: Table
Care Rating for Hyacinth: Temporary
Want to learn about house plants by type? Try these:
- House Plants
- Full Sun House Plants
- Bright Light House Plants
- Filtered Light House Plants
- Light Shade House Plants
- Hanging Basket House Plants
- Floor Plant House Plants
- Table Plant House Plants
- Terrarium Plant House Plants
- Very Easy House Plants
- Easy House Plants
- Demanding House Plants
- Temporary House Plants
- Flowering House Plants
- Climbing or Trailing House Plants
- House Plants with Colorful Foliage
- Fragrant House Plants
Learn how to care for house plants:
Learn how to care for house plants: