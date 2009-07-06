Ultimate Guide to Hybrid Appliances

Take your toaster to the next level by getting one that can cook eggs, too. Stockbyte/ Getty Images

In these modern times, wouldn't you figure that everything that needs to be invented already has been invented? There are now more than 7 million patents [source: U.S. Patent and Trademark Office]. And that should be plenty, right? Perhaps.

But as the world changes, so does the need for innovation. For instance, we're running out of fresh water, so many new inventions come on the market in an effort to save water. We're also running out of clean air, food, space and time, so new inventions aim to save those as well.

Advertisement

And that's why so many hybrid appliances are either on the market or on the drawing board. Hybrid appliances are devices that have several purposes, like a combo toaster and egg cooker, or a clothes hamper that also washes and dries the clothes in it. Some are just for fun, like a refrigerator equipped with a keg.

To see future and current appliances for the home, read on.