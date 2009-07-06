Ultimate Guide to Hybrid Appliances

Kegs and keg parties don't necessarily bring images of a high class cocktail party. But there is something on the market that just may change all of that.

This refrigerator from Frigidaire removes the stigma associated with your big keg event. This sleek appliance holds the keg inside and a tube goes from there to a stylish spigot on the door. On the rare occasions where you're not having a keg shindig, you can remove the keg and use that interior space for more mundane items -- like food.

Advertisement

Of course, Frigidaire doesn't call this a kegger combo. Rather, it's referred to as a beverage center, which sounds a lot more refined, and the color is silver mist, which sounds even better. It's got a 16.5 cubic foot capacity and costs somewhere around $1,000.