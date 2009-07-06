Ultimate Guide to Hybrid Appliances

It's a shower. No, it's a tanning bed. No, it's a shower. Wait! It's both! Photo Courtesy of ProSun International

In the world of tanning beds, there's a chicken-and-egg question: Do you shower before you tan or after you tan? The ProSun SunShower solves the dilemma: You shower and tan at the same time.

According to the company, the shower uses a balanced UV light spectrum similar to that of natural sunlight. And by tanning just a little bit everyday, rather getting a whole big bunch of UV light on a tanning bed once a week, it could be easier on the body.

This hybrid appliance is made by ProSun International in St. Petersburg, Fla., and sold at high-end kitchen and bath stores. ProSun introduced the SunShower in 2006 and won the award for Best Bath Product at the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show 2006 [source: KBIS].

In 2008 ProSun introduced the SunShower with an anti-aging option, which is a panel of high-intensity LEDs that, the company says, "employ near-infrared light to penetrate deep into the skin in order to reduce the appearance of aging, fine lines, wrinkles, enlarged pores and crow's feet." It sounds like the fountain of youth has finally been invented.