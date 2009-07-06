Ultimate Guide to Hybrid Appliances

Get a toaster with a radio in it so you can dance while you toast. iStockphoto.com /adventtr

It's morning and as you're toasting your seven-grain artisan bread you're also listening to your local news station or National Public Radio. So why do you need two separate appliances to perform your daily ritual? Answer: You don't.

This radio toaster, available from Hammacher Schlemmer for about $60, has rounded, old-fashioned styling with the radio speakers and radio knobs on the front. The toaster function has several settings, including thaw and bagel.

You might wonder what the connection is between radio and toast. Consider this: With this combination appliance, you can find out from your local station whether or not there's bad weather or a traffic jam on your route to work. If not, you might just have another dose of toast, with jam. Or, if commuting challenges are in store, you might toast and run. Plus, if you've got a super tiny kitchen, this is a space-saver.