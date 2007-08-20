Ice plant is native to South Africa. As a result, it is accustomed to dry conditions, making it a perfect choice to include in a rock garden. It is also resistant to coastal environments, which may be rather salty.
Bright purple-magenta flowers of daisylike form appear over the succulent leaves of this sun-lover in summer.
A good choice for banks, rock gardens, or beside a sunny walkway, this low-growing plant makes a cheerful splash of color for a dry, well-drained area.
Ice Plant Quick Facts
Scientific Name: Delosperma cooperi
Common Name: Ice plant
Plant Type: Perennial
Growing Zones for Ice Plant: Hardy to zone 6