Ice Plant

by the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.
The hardy ice plant is used to harsh conditions.
Ice plant is native to South Africa. As a result, it is accustomed to dry conditions, making it a perfect choice to include in a rock garden. It is also resistant to coastal environments, which may be rather salty.

Bright purple-magenta flowers of daisylike form appear over the succulent leaves of this sun-lover in summer.

A good choice for banks, rock gardens, or beside a sunny walkway, this low-growing plant makes a cheerful splash of color for a dry, well-drained area.

Ice Plant Quick Facts

Scientific Name: Delosperma cooperi

Common Name: Ice plant

Plant Type: Perennial

Growing Zones for Ice Plant: Hardy to zone 6

