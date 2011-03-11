Should you invest in a nail gun?

All nail gun models have a couple of things in common. They're all capable of concentrating a tremendous amount of force into a blow that repeats rapidly. Second, all nail guns quickly load up a new nail once one has been ejected.

The most basic nail gun design consists of springs that generate the force required to produce a mechanized blow. The most popular nail-loading mechanism consists of a long strip, which is connected to the nail gun's magazine. The magazine, in turn, feeds nails into the gun's barrel. The pneumatic nailer is the most popular nail gun model being used today. This model uses compressed air as the mechanism to hammer the nails. This air is generated in a separate air compressor that's powered by gas. If you're looking to purchase a state-of-the-art nail gun, you may want to consider the combustion nailer. These particular nail guns are portable and their hammering power is derived from internal combustion, which is the same technology that powers your car. Similar to pneumatic nailers, combustion guns consist of a blade that's connected to a piston that slides. An atmospheric pressure imbalance causes the piston to move up and down. Greater pressure above the piston will cause it to move down, while greater pressure from underneath will push the piston upward. While pressure imbalance is used by both combustion and pneumatic models, combustion guns make use of a double-trigger mechanism.

Advertisement

Nowadays, the majority of nail guns are manufactured with safety devices similar to the combustion model's separate firing triggers. The idea behind such safety catch mechanisms is to make it impossible for someone to accidentally fire off nails. Double-trigger mechanisms, as well as other safety devices, don't make nail guns foolproof. This tool is still a powerful and potentially dangerous machine that needs to be handled with care.