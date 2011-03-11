Should you invest in a power drill?

Since the first handheld power drill was developed in 1895, the tool has undergone significant technological developments. A major advancement occurred in 1961, when Black & Decker unveiled the first cordless electric drill, which was powered by nickel-cadmium batteries. Over the years, power drills have become lighter and more affordable. As a result, the tool is now a commonplace item in many personal toolboxes.

If you're on the market for a power drill, there are a few things you'll have to keep in mind before making a purchase. First, the tool's power supply is a factor to consider. On the one hand, corded drills tend to be more powerful than cordless ones and don't need to be recharged. On the other hand, the cord itself can be an obstruction, and using a corded drill limits you to working in an area that's close to an electrical outlet. Another factor in deciding what kind of power drill to purchase is exactly what you plan on using the drill for. A power drill that has too much torque can cause screw heads to break. Chuck size is an easy way to decide which drill to go with. It's important to remember that a higher diameter means a higher torque. If you're planning to use your power drill for household jobs, the 3/8 inch (10 millimeters) diameter chuck will provide the amount of torque you need. Tasks that include drilling through concrete or metal will require a slightly larger chuck, since more power will be needed for such jobs. Another important decision you have to make is whether you'll need the impact feature on your drill, which is a necessity if you plan on drilling in masonry or concrete. Finally, how a power drill feels when you hold it is something to keep in mind.