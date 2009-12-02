How the iRobot Looj Works

Let's take a step-by-step look at using the Looj. Once it's out of the box and charged, put on the belt clip and slide the Looj onto the hook so that you can climb the ladder hands-free. When you've reached the gutter, use the handle to place the Looj inside, positioning it so that the auger faces the section of gutter you want to clean. Release the handle from the robot and use the controls to direct the auger properly and drive the Looj down the gutter. If it gets stuck, or if you're ready to move on to another section of the gutter, you can put the Looj in reverse and bring it back to you. When you've finished all of the gutters, snap the handle back into place, lift the Looj out of the track and hang it back on the belt clip for the climb back to the ground. Use a garden hose to spray away any gunk the Looj accumulates while doing its job.

One of the most helpful aspects of the Looj is the belt clip, which is included with every type. It allows you to keep your hands on the ladder as you climb it. Since the goal of the Looj is to minimize the risk of cleaning your gutters, this is a key add-on.

The removable handle and remote control is another plus. Overreaching while working on a ladder can make you lose your balance, so staying in one place and maintaining your footing is important. The remote control allows you to direct the Looj from afar without sacrificing safety.

One common problem with the Looj, however, is that the robot apparently doesn't perform well with non-standard gutters. For example, if there are inconsistencies in the gutter's surface, the Looj might have a hard time going over the uneven terrain. If you have an older home with smaller gutters or lower gutter straps, the Looj can easily become stuck. If your home has an uneven roofline, you'll need to make numerous trips up and down the ladder to reposition the Looj, as it does not travel around corners. In other words, the Looj probably isn't for everybody. But, if your house has a simple roofline with newer industry-standard gutters, it might work well for you.