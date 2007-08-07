Home & Garden
Ixia

by Editors of Consumer Guide
Ixia See more pictures of flowers.
Ixia or African corn lily (Ixia hybrids) is a flower from South Africa. The scientific name comes from the Greek word for bird lime.

Ixias have flat one inch to one and one-half inch flowers on top of wiry 10 to 15-inch stems. They are usually available from January to June in pink, lavender, white, red-orange, sometimes green, and striking color combinations. Buy ixia when the flowers are first beginning to open. They can last a week or so.

Condition by cutting off the ends of the stems and putting them in warm water that comes halfway up the stem. Ixias can add a perky touch to any arrangements.

Want to use ixias in cut floral arrangements? Learn how:

