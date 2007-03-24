The edible tubers of Jerusalem artichokes are low in starch. See more pictures of artichoke & artichoke recipes.

A Jerusalem artichoke is not an artichoke at all; it's an unrelated root vegetable. Nonetheless, it's still a vegetable worth kitchen and garden space. Its edible tubers are featured in many vegetable recipes. In this article, we'll talk about growing Jerusalem artichokes.

Artichoke & Artichoke Recipes Image Gallery

About Jerusalem Artichokes

Jerusalem artichoke is a large, upright, hardy perennial. It has small yellow flowers 2 to 3 inches across and rough, hairy leaves 4 to 8 inches long. This plant, which is not related to the globe artichoke, is a type of sunflower and will grow 5 to 10 feet tall. The edible tubers are low in starch and taste a bit like water chestnuts.

Common Name: Jerusalem Artichoke

Scientific Name: Helianthus tuberosus

Hardiness: Hardy (may survive first frost)

In the next section, we'll show you how to grow Jerusalem artichokes.

Try: