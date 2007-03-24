A Jerusalem artichoke is not an artichoke at all; it's an unrelated root vegetable. Nonetheless, it's still a vegetable worth kitchen and garden space. Its edible tubers are featured in many vegetable recipes. In this article, we'll talk about growing Jerusalem artichokes.
About Jerusalem Artichokes
Jerusalem artichoke is a large, upright, hardy perennial. It has small yellow flowers 2 to 3 inches across and rough, hairy leaves 4 to 8 inches long. This plant, which is not related to the globe artichoke, is a type of sunflower and will grow 5 to 10 feet tall. The edible tubers are low in starch and taste a bit like water chestnuts.
Common Name: Jerusalem Artichoke
Scientific Name: Helianthus tuberosus
Hardiness: Hardy (may survive first frost)
In the next section, we'll show you how to grow Jerusalem artichokes.
