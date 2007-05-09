Jerusalem cherry grows outdoors in summer and plant throughout the year. See more pictures of house plants.

The Jerusalem cherry is a popular Christmas shrub with thin, pointed, dark-green leaves. The insignificant, star-shaped flowers are followed by round, half-inch fruits that gradually change from green to scarlet.

This plant is often treated as an annual, but it can be kept growing from year to year if given a harsh pruning each spring. Put it outdoors for the summer so insects can pollinate its flowers. The fruits of the Jerusalem cherry are toxic. Watch out for white-flies.

Jerusalem Cherry Quick Facts:

Scientific Name: Solanum pseudocapsicum

Common Name: Jerusalem Cherry

Light Requirement for Jerusalem Cherry: Full Sun to Bright Light

Water Requirement for Jerusalem Cherry: Evenly Moist

Humidity for Jerusalem Cherry: High

Temperature for Jerusalem Cherry: Cool

Fertilizer for Jerusalem Cherry: Balanced

Potting Mix for Jerusalem Cherry: All-Purpose

Propagation of Jerusalem Cherry: Seed, Stem Cuttings

Decorative Use for Jerusalem Cherry: Table

Care Rating for Jerusalem Cherry: Temporary, Demanding

Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer working out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho’s Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He’s the winner of the Perennial Plant Association’s 2006 Garden Media Award.