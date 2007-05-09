The Jerusalem cherry is a popular Christmas shrub with thin, pointed, dark-green leaves. The insignificant, star-shaped flowers are followed by round, half-inch fruits that gradually change from green to scarlet.
This plant is often treated as an annual, but it can be kept growing from year to year if given a harsh pruning each spring. Put it outdoors for the summer so insects can pollinate its flowers. The fruits of the Jerusalem cherry are toxic. Watch out for white-flies.
Jerusalem Cherry Quick Facts:
Scientific Name: Solanum pseudocapsicum
Common Name: Jerusalem Cherry
Light Requirement for Jerusalem Cherry: Full Sun to Bright Light
Water Requirement for Jerusalem Cherry: Evenly Moist
Humidity for Jerusalem Cherry: High
Temperature for Jerusalem Cherry: Cool
Fertilizer for Jerusalem Cherry: Balanced
Potting Mix for Jerusalem Cherry: All-Purpose
Propagation of Jerusalem Cherry: Seed, Stem Cuttings
Decorative Use for Jerusalem Cherry: Table
Care Rating for Jerusalem Cherry: Temporary, Demanding
Learn how to care for house plants:
