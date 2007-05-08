Kafir lily blooms in late winter or spring with clusters of flowers that are a welcome splash of color at that time of year.
The kafir lily is a large plant with thick, leathery, strap-shaped leaves borne from a nearly bulbous base in a fan-shaped growth pattern. It blooms in late winter or spring with bell-shaped, orange to yellow flowers on a tall stalk. It keeps its leaves year-round.
Cool winter temperatures and drier growing conditions are essential. This plant dislikes root disturbance, so pot it into a large pot and only repot every four to five years. Pups can be separated from mother plants during repotting.
Kafir Lily Quick Facts
Scientific Name: Clivia miniata
Common Name: Kafir Lily
Light Requirement for Kafir Lily: Bright Light
Water Requirement for Kafir Lily: Evenly Moist (summer); Drench, Let Dry (winter)
Humidity for Kafir Lily: Average Home
Temperature for Kafir Lily: Cool to Cold
Fertilizer for Kafir Lily: Balanced
Potting Mix for Kafir Lily: All-Purpose
Propagation of Kafir Lily: Division, Seed
Decorative Use for Kafir Lily: Floor, Table
Care Rating for Kafir Lily: Easy
Learn how to care for house plants:
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho's Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He's the winner of the Perennial Plant Association's 2006 Garden Media Award.