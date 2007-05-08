Kafir lilies bear colorrful flowers atop a tall stalk. See more pictures of house plants.

Kafir lily blooms in late winter or spring with clusters of flowers that are a welcome splash of color at that time of year.

The kafir lily is a large plant with thick, leathery, strap-shaped leaves borne from a nearly bulbous base in a fan-shaped growth pattern. It blooms in late winter or spring with bell-shaped, orange to yellow flowers on a tall stalk. It keeps its leaves year-round.

Cool winter temperatures and drier growing conditions are essential. This plant dislikes root disturbance, so pot it into a large pot and only repot every four to five years. Pups can be separated from mother plants during repotting.

Kafir Lily Quick Facts

Scientific Name: Clivia miniata

Common Name: Kafir Lily

Light Requirement for Kafir Lily: Bright Light

Water Requirement for Kafir Lily: Evenly Moist (summer); Drench, Let Dry (winter)

Humidity for Kafir Lily: Average Home

Temperature for Kafir Lily: Cool to Cold

Fertilizer for Kafir Lily: Balanced

Potting Mix for Kafir Lily: All-Purpose

Propagation of Kafir Lily: Division, Seed

Decorative Use for Kafir Lily: Floor, Table

Care Rating for Kafir Lily: Easy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho's Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He's the winner of the Perennial Plant Association's 2006 Garden Media Award.