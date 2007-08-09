Home & Garden
Next  

Kalanchoe

by Editors of Consumer Guide

The Kalanchoe of Madagascar is an easy growing indoor plant. Kalanchoe blossfeldiana is a compact plant with shiny, succulent, dark green leaves.

Cactus Image Gallery

The kalanchoe blossfeldiana cactus has clusters of red-orange flowers that appear in winter or whenever there are short days.
Kalanchoe blossfeldiana. See more pictures of cacti.

It has clusters of red-orange flowers that appear in winter or whenever there are short days. Because of its sturdiness, it is often used as a holiday gift plant.

Kalanchoe daigremontiana (air plant), which is sometimes known as Bryophyllum daigremontianum, is an erect plant with fleshy, brown-spotted, three-cornered leaves. Small plantlets often appear on the margins of the saw-toothed leaves. These plantlets can be potted up when they fall off or they can be left in the pot until they take hold on their own.

Kalanchoe orgyalis is a slow growing plant that has oval, bronze-haired leaves two to two and a half inches long that turn grey as they grow older.

Kalanchoe tomentosa (panda plant, pussy ears) is a succulent plant with erect, branching stems and fleshy, almond-shaped leaves. The leaves are covered with white furry felt and are marked with brown on the tips.

Kalanchoes like bright light, heavy soil with good drainage, cool night temperatures and good air circulation. Drench and let dry. These plants can survive with very little water and almost freezing temperatures.

