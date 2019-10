The leaves of the Redbar

About Kale



Kale, a member of the cabbage family, is a hardy biennial that is grown as an annual. Scotch kale has gray-green leaves that are crumpled and curled. Siberian, or blue, kale is usually less curly.





Kale

Brassica oleracea

; Acephala Group



Very Hardy (will survive first frost)





Kale is considered to be the most robust of the cabbage family. Its high nutritional value and intense flavor make an important ingredient in many vegetable recipes . In this article, we'll talk about growing kale selecting and serving kale , and the health benefits of kale