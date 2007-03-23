

The leaves of the Redbar

variety of kale are purple.



.



About Kale



Kale, a member of the cabbage family, is a hardy biennial that is grown as an annual. Scotch kale has gray-green leaves that are crumpled and curled. Siberian, or blue, kale is usually less curly.





Common Name:

Kale

Scientific Name:

Brassica oleracea

; Acephala Group



Hardiness:

Very Hardy (will survive first frost)





In the next section, we'll show you how to grow kale.



