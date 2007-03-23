Kale

by the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

kale
The leaves of the Redbar
variety of kale are purple.

Kale is considered to be the most robust of the cabbage family. Its high nutritional value and intense flavor make an important ingredient in many vegetable recipes. In this article, we'll talk about growing kale, selecting and serving kale, and the health benefits of kale.

About Kale

Kale, a member of the cabbage family, is a hardy biennial that is grown as an annual. Scotch kale has gray-green leaves that are crumpled and curled. Siberian, or blue, kale is usually less curly.

Common Name: Kale
Scientific Name: Brassica oleracea; Acephala Group
Hardiness: Very Hardy (will survive first frost)

