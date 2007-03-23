The leaves of the Redbar
variety of kale are purple.
About Kale
Kale, a member of the cabbage family, is a hardy biennial that is grown as an annual. Scotch kale has gray-green leaves that are crumpled and curled. Siberian, or blue, kale is usually less curly.
Common Name: Kale
Scientific Name: Brassica oleracea; Acephala Group
Hardiness: Very Hardy (will survive first frost)
In the next section, we'll show you how to grow kale.
