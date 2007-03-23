, but with frills. It also has a stronger flavor and a somewhat coarser texture. The smaller leaves are more tender and the flavor is more mild, but it grows stronger the longer it is stored. So unless you actually prefer a strong taste, use kale within a day or two of buying it. Wrap fresh kale in damp paper towels, and store it in a plastic bag in the crisper drawer of your refrigerator.

Kale looks like a darker green version of collards



Kale is an ingredient in the

chicken with kale stuffing recipe.



Tips for Preparing and Serving Kale





Wash kale thoroughly before cooking, as it often has dirt and sand in its leaves. Hearty kale stands up well to cooking, so just about any method will do. But keep cooking time to a minimum to preserve nutrients and to keep kale's strong odor from permeating the kitchen. Simmer the greens in a well-seasoned stock for 10 to 30 minutes, until tender. Don't forget that most greens cook down a great deal. One pound of raw kale yields only about a half cup of cooked. Kale also works well in stir-fries soups , and stews.

Keep reading to learn about the many health benefits of

kale

.





