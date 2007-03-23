Kale is king. Along with broccoli , it is one of the nutrition stand-outs among vegetables . It fights fat through its ability to mingle in a variety of roles -- in side dishes, combined in main dishes, or in salads



Health Benefits of Kale





For a green, kale is unusually high in fiber . This helps create the bulk you need to fill you up and to keep you full for a good amount of time. Kale is also an excellent source of nutrients, especially vitamin A and calcium . With a combination of vitamins minerals , and phytonutrients, kale is a dieter's dream food Though greens in general are nutritious foods, kale stands a head above the rest. Not only is it one of your best sources of beta-carotene, one of the antioxidants believed by many nutrition experts to be a major player in the battle against cancer heart disease , and certain age-related chronic diseases, it also provides other important nutrients.In addition to beta-carotene, kale posses other important carotenoids : lutein and zeaxathin. These carotenoids help keep UV rays from damaging the eyes and causing cataracts

Nutritional Values of Cooked

Kale

Serving Size: 1/2 cup





