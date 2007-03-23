Kohlrabi

The stem of the kohlrabi plant can be white, purple or green.
You may not be familiar with kohlrabi, but you would recognize its taste -- it's been described as a milder and sweeter cabbage heart. This nutrient-dense vegetable is a part of several vegetable recipes. In this article, we'll talk about growing kohlrabi.

About Kohlrabi

Kohlrabi, a member of the cabbage family, is a hardy biennial that is grown as an annual. It has a swollen stem that makes it look like a turnip growing on a cabbage root. The swollen stem can be white, purple, or green, and is topped with a rosette of blue-green leaves.

Common Name: Kohlrabi

Scientific Name: Brassica oleracea; Gongylodes Group

Hardiness: Very Hardy (will survive first frost)

In the next section, we'll show you how to grow kohlrabi.

