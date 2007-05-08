The lady palm is noted for its dark green, fingerlike leaflets, which look like they have been crimped at the end with pinking shears. It grows in clumps of narrow stems covered with woolly, brown fiber.
This palm should be purchased at the desired size, since it can take years to put on any noticeable growth, although it will eventually reach several feet in height. It is less subject to spider mites than most indoor palms.
Lady Palm Quick Facts:
Scientific Name: Rhapis excelsa
Common Name: Lady Palm
Light Requirement for Lady Palm: Bright Light to Filtered Light
Water Requirement for Lady Palm: Drench, Let Dry
Humidity for Lady Palm: Average Home
Temperature for Lady Palm: House to Cold
Fertilizer for Lady Palm: Balanced
Potting Mix for Lady Palm: All-Purpose
Propagation of Lady Palm: Division, Seed
Decorative Use for Lady Palm: Floor, Table
Care Rating for Lady Palm: Easy
Learn how to care for house plants:
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:
Larry Hodgson is a full time garden writer working out of Quebec City in the heart of French Canada where he grows well over 3,000 species and varieties. His book credits include Making the Most of Shade, The Garden Lovers Guide to Canada, Perennials for Every Purpose, Annuals for Every Purpose, Houseplants for Dummies, and Ortho’s Complete Guide to Houseplants, as well as other titles in English and French. He’s the winner of the Perennial Plant Association’s 2006 Garden Media Award.