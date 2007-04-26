Ladybells are often confused with campanulas, although they differ in subtle botanical characteristics. Ladybells tolerate heat better than campanulas and can be used as a replacement in southern gardens.

Description of ladybells: Tall, 24- to 30-inch spires of dark blue, bell-shaped flowers bloom in mid- to late summer. These flowers are often found in old gardens, as they persist for years.

How to grow ladybells: Ladybells are easy to grow, but their fleshy roots defy division. Plants need full sun or partial shade. They self-seed and spread quickly enough to be considered weedy. Keep ladybells in check by digging out sections of plants that are becoming invasive in early spring.

Propagating ladybells: By seed.

Uses for ladybells: Ladybells have such beautiful blue flowers that they are welcome additions to the summer garden. They are also an excellent choice for the lightly shaded woodland garden.

Ladybells related species: Adenophora confusa, common ladybells, have deep blue nodding flowers in late spring for about four weeks. They grow 24 to 30 inches high. Adenophora liliifolia, lilyleaf ladybells, grow 18 to 24 inches tall and have pale blue or creamy flowers.

Scientific name for ladybells: Adenophora species

