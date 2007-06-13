The Laelia orchids were probably named after one of the vestal virgins of the Roman patrician family, Laelius. Most laelias are ephiphytic and have one or two evergreen leaves on top of a pseudobulb. They are closely related to Cattleya.
Laelia Orchid
Laelias need intermediate to warm temperatures and bright light. Full sun in a window may not be enough. Drench and let dry until they bloom. After blooming, give them a rest by holding back on the water and giving them 50°F to 55°F night temperatures.
Orchid Types
Learn how to grow orchids:
- Orchid Vocabulary
- Temperature Requirements of Orchids
- Light Requirements of Orchids
- Watering Orchids
- Potting Orchids
- Fertilizing Orchids
- Orchid Care
- Propagating Orchids
- Types of Orchids
- House Plants
- Gardening