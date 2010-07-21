Design Ideas: Laundry Rooms You Want to Be In

Really, you don't have to feel trapped in your laundry room. Hemera/ Thinkstock

The best laundry rooms boast fashion. If you make it a nice place to work, you're less likely to avoid going there, right? Create a theme that fits with the rest of your décor. Country cottage? Add some pretty wallpaper and some eyelet curtains. Bungalow chic? Pick up an arts-and-crafts table for folding duties. Metal and plastic aren't the only materials in the laundry world, so upgrade to wicker or rattan laundry baskets that can double as hampers. Hang art on the wall, and add a throw rug or two. Washers and dryers have gotten a lot sleeker and more attractive, so if their style fits your décor, don't be afraid to add some flash.