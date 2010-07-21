Design Ideas: Laundry Rooms You Want to Be In

What laundry room would be complete without a flat screen and a recliner? You probably fold your clothes in front of the tube anyway. You've got to admit, it's a great way to watch your soaps in private.

Some of the coolest laundry spaces are outfitted with computers, video games, refrigerators and sofas with lots of comfy cushions. Why shouldn't you have a place to take a load off while you're waiting for the washing machine to finish the cycle? Just don't let the even hum of the dryer lure you into a nap. You've got laundry to do!

Advertisement

Did You Know? The average American household does around 400 loads of laundry each year. If they're using a regular washer, this tallies up to about 16,000 gallons of water usage. Upgrading to a high-efficiency model could save as much as 6,400 of those gallons. Now, that's a lot of water!

Related Articles

Sources