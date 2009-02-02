Top 10 Perennials for the Midwest

Yarrow comes in a huge range of colors from white to gold to pinks, purples and reds, and attracts butterflies. iStockphoto/ Thinkstock

It loves full sun, stands up to drought, and holds up beautifully in fresh or dried floral arrangements, so it's no wonder that yarrow has become a favorite perennial for gardeners throughout the Midwest and beyond. Also called by its botanical names Achillea, Achillea millefolium or Achillea filipendulina, yarrow comes in a huge range of colors from white to gold to pinks, purples and reds. Yarrow attracts butterflies and resists deer, rabbits and insect pests. It even tolerates salt, making it a good choice for roadside planting [sources: Midwest Gardening; Dayton Nurseries].

Yarrow can be grown in containers, beds and border gardens, and some compact varieties even work well as groundcover [source: Better Homes & Gardens]. Of course, the flip side of yarrow's easy, fast-growing nature is that many varieties of this perennial spread very quickly, so contain it in a pot or cut it back to prevent it from taking over your beds. Yarrow grows in hardiness zones three to nine, and most varieties will bloom from late spring through early fall, particularly if flowers are deadheaded to make way for new blooms.

