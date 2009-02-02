Top 10 Perennials for the Midwest

Silver mound, a common variety of Artemisia, is fairly drought resistant and does well in full sun to partial shade. iStockphoto/ Thinkstock

Unlike the tall, spiky hollyhock, Artemisia is a low-growing perennial selected for its silver-green foliage. The common names for Artemisia may sound like a list of ingredients from a potions class at Hogwarts -- mugwort, wormwood, ghost plant, silver sage, silver mound, sagebrush -- but the plant adds soft, interesting texture to containers, borders, and even flower arrangements [source: Dayton Nurseries]. Artemisia is deer resistant, but other pests such as aphids, mealybugs and slugs consider it a tasty treat.

Artemisia is fairly drought resistant and does well in full sun to partial shade. Different varieties flourish throughout the Midwest in zones three through 10, and while there's probably an Artemisia that's just right for your garden, be sure you know what you're getting before you take it home. Some varieties of Artemisia are low, fast-spreading plants well-suited to groundcover, while others grow into large shrub-like mounds better suited to the center of a bed. Still others can spread aggressively if not carefully contained [source: Better Homes & Gardens].

Some say that the next plant on our list can help you ward off the common cold. But while that research is still inconclusive, there's no doubt that this perennial is perfect for gardens throughout the Midwest.