10 Cheap Ways to Landscape

Try splitting up your landscaping project into manageable tasks­.

Once you have your lawn design ready and have purchased supplies and plants, it's time to roll up your sleeves and start to work. Just remember that Rome wasn't conquered in a day and your yard won't be, either. Determine priority areas and divide the project into multiple, manageable chunks. Some landscapers recommend starting with the basics. If you have poor soil condition, that will be the first task to tackle since you won't have much success growing plants in lackluster dirt [source: Archer]. One free option that can remedy sick soil is homemade compost.

Splitting up the work also allows to you to budget better. Consider that the American Society of Landscape Architects suggests spending 10 percent of the value of your home on landscaping [source: Carroll]. In other words, if you live in a $250,000 house, you can spend $25,000 on the outdoors. A lot of people aren't going to have that kind of cash lying around, so spreading out the project distributes the spending.

Of course, your project can come in far below that benchmark. One way to accomplish that is by dividing and replanting faster-growing plants, such as hostas. That way, you'll have to buy fewer plants and can add continuity to your garden.