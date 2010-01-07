10 Stones to Use in Your Hardscape

Sandstone, another sedimentary rock, works well for outdoor applications. While limestone may incorporate a number of once-living plants and animals into its composition, sandstone is created when grains of sand, along with other minerals, are cemented together over time to produce a rock ranging from reddish brown to white [sources: Bradley-Hole, Pough].

Sandstone makes a good paving stone because it can easily be broken into thin slabs [source: Bradley-Hole]. It's also a good choice if you're going to be creating a retaining wall or a privacy wall [source: First]. A sandstone wall can add height to your garden landscape. To take it one step further, train a climbing vine onto the wall for a splash of color and natural appeal.

Advertisement

Smaller sandstone boulders can also be used as accent rocks around streams or within landscape beds [source: Lang Stone Company].