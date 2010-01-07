Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Lawn & Garden
  4. Professional Landscaping

10 Stones to Use in Your Hardscape

by Jessica Brown
9

Sandstone

Sandstone, another sedimentary rock, works well for outdoor applications. While limestone may incorporate a number of once-living plants and animals into its composition, sandstone is created when grains of sand, along with other minerals, are cemented together over time to produce a rock ranging from reddish brown to white [sources: Bradley-Hole, Pough].

Sandstone makes a good paving stone because it can easily be broken into thin slabs [source: Bradley-Hole]. It's also a good choice if you're going to be creating a retaining wall or a privacy wall [source: First]. A sandstone wall can add height to your garden landscape. To take it one step further, train a climbing vine onto the wall for a splash of color and natural appeal.

Advertisement

Smaller sandstone boulders can also be used as accent rocks around streams or within landscape beds [source: Lang Stone Company].

The State Rock

Although it's possible to located sandstone in many different regions around the world, it's the official state rock of Nevada [source: Nevada Legislature].

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

What time of day should you water your plants?

What types of stones work well in hardscape designs?

What is aquaponics?

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement