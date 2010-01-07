10 Stones to Use in Your Hardscape

Quartzite is smaller and can be used as a decorative stone. Albert J. Copley/ Getty Images

Quartzite actually starts as sandstone. Through compression and heat, the sandstone is changed, or metamorphosed, into the new metamorphic rock [sources: Lambert and the Diagram Group, Harding, Symes and Taylor]. Quartzite is very hard and dense, which makes it a good choice for weathering outside in the elements [source: Powell]. It comes in a range of colors, including white, yellow and gray [sources: Powell, Pough]. Quartzite can give off a shiny appearance, which can make it a showstopper at night, since the stone can give off a glow in the moonlight [source: Pacific Stonescape].

Its luminescent quality and durability make quartzite a logical choice for landscaping applications. It's most commonly found in landscapes in the western states of the United States due to ease of access [source: First]. Quartzite is often used as a flooring component since its durability helps it to stand up to many years of wear and tear underneath feet [source: Pacific Stonescape]. Another application for quartzite is as decorative gravel in flower beds or on paths [source: Geo. Schofield Co. Inc.].