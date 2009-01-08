10 Unexpected Garden Decorations

­One big problem when styling a garden is creating height without dealing with the shade that comes with tall trees. In the past, gardeners have built arbors, pergolas and trellises to accommodate climbing plants and offe­r structures that raise the eye above ground level and still let the sun in. These have often been substantial architectural elements built for that specif­ic purpose, but the rules have changed a bit.

If you've got an old door, preferably with panes of glass in it, a section of old fencing, or even a large wooden beam, you can create height and a focal point in the garden without making a big production out of it. Salvaging architectural elements and using them in the garden is a fast, easy way to bring interest and height to your flowerbeds, the neglected patch of dirt next to the utility shed, or the area by the side gate that gets all the morning sun. A section of an old phone pole with a hurricane lamp dangling from it and a lush growth of ivy climbing along its length won't break the bank. Will it look peculiar? Well, after you get used to the fact that fences in the garden don't have to hold anything, mirrors can hang from trees and walkways in a landscape can easily lead nowhere, it's all good.

