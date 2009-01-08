10 Unexpected Garden Decorations

Take your garden pleasures where you find them. If your taste runs to the weird and wacky, try something extreme. Rusted-out cars aren't the lone provinces of the city junkyard. Some people put their old car on blocks in the garden, and others m­ake the old car their garden. Fill the cab with dirt, plant some geraniums and you have an instant flowerbed. Sure, it isn't to everyone's taste, but it is unique. From upended cars and landlocked boats to old cannons, someone somewhere will find a use for it in the garden.

The garden is a good spot for those unusual collections, too. How about those dozens of bowling balls you've been accumulating because the colors are so bright, or that nice collection of garden spades your grandfather left you? And there's always the spittoon collection your wife won't let you bring in the house. Don't call the garden a repository for junk; there's something more going on. Our indoor spaces only allow so much room for self-expression. We have to get around in our home's confined spaces, share our taste with others, and corral our humor so it doesn't get on anyone's nerves. When the niceties of modern living start to pinch, the garden is a great place to let off a little steam, express an opinion, or thumb your nose at convention. Many do, and from the look of it, it feels good.

Advertisement

Of course, if it's going to be seen by your neighbors, you may want to check any restrictions place by a neighborhood association. They may have something to say about a Chevy in the front yard. Take a look at the next page, where we'll explore more garden related topics.

Gargoyle Guards First popular in the 1100s, gargoyles were originally designed as downspouts or water deflectors, and adorned ancient cathedrals. These grotesque sculptures have taken on a new life as garden art, ugly protectors of the garden in the form of statuary or water features. Anyone interested in a gargoyle birdbath? Maybe not if you want to attract the birds [source: Under the Gargoyle].­

Related How Stuff Works Articles

More Great Links

Sources

Adams County Travel. "Clothesline Quilts." Undated. 11/30/2008. http://www.adamscountytravel.org/quiltbarns.html

As the Garden Grows. "Odd Garden Décor." 3/7/2007. 11/25/2008.http://feverishthoughts.com/garden/2007/03/07/odd-garden-decor/

BBC. "Gnome Expense Spared." 12/1/1997.11/29/2008. http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/uk_news/36143.stm

Baskett, Mickey. "Decorating Your Garden." Sterling Publishing. 1998.

Bix, Cynthia." Ideas for Great Garden Décor." Sunset Publishing. 2000.

Florida Gardener. "Feng Shui in the Florida Garden." 6/3/2008. 11/24/2008. http://floridagardener.com/misc/fengshui.htm

Gnome Frenzy. "History of Garden Gnomes." Undated. 11/3/2008. http://www.gnomefrenzy.com/history-of-garden-gnomes.html

Harris, Pamela Cole. "Creating Outdoor Rooms From Scratch on a Budget." 2007.11/17/2008. http://www.homeandgardenmakeover.com/outdoor-room.html

Iowa State University. " Barn Quilts Give a Shot in the Arm to Agritourism through Art, History and Nostalgia." 12/14/2007. 11/28/2008. http://www.extension.iastate.edu/news/2007/dec/091401.htm

Karr, Laura Jean. "Green Christmas Low Energy Lights." 10/23/2008. 11/26/2008. http://www.brighthub.com/environment/green-living/articles/12296.aspx

McCauley, Gail. "Decking Out Your Outdoor Areas." Undated. 11/17/2008. http://www.homeandgardenmakeover.com/deckingout.html

Modra, Ronald C. and M. B. Roberts. "Garish Gardens, Outlandish Lawns." Willow Creek Press. 1998.

Planetary Society. "How to Read a Sundial." Undated. 11/29/2008. http://www.planetary.org/programs/projects/earthdial/how_to_read.html

Rushing, Felder. "Tacky or Gaudy, a Look at Garden Art." Undated. 11/25/2008. http://www.learn2grow.com/inspirations/gardenart/types/tackyorgaudy.aspx?page=1

Sblom. "Sam's Mailbox Picture Collection." Undated. 11/27/2008.http://sblom.com/mailbox/

Sustainable Horticulture - University of New Hampshire. "Garden People or Deck Planters." 2008. 11/26/2008. http://horticulture.unh.edu/ggg/gardenThemes/gardenPeopleOrDeckPlanters.html

Sustainable Horticulture - University of New Hampshire. "How to Make a Flowerbed (a bed in your flowerbed)." 2008. 11/26/2008. http://horticulture.unh.edu/ggg/gardenThemes/flowerBeds.html

Sustainable Horticulture - University of New Hampshire. "Make Your Own Scarecrow." 2008. 11/26/2008.http://horticulture.unh.edu/ggg/artsAndCrafts/makingScarecrows.html

The Kitchen Sink. "Spooky Economy Not Scaring Halloween Spenders." 10/6/2008.11/29/2008. http://thekitchenthink.typepad.com/wiseideas/2008/10/spooky-economy.html

Thinking Fountain. "Make a Pop Bottle Whirligig." 1997. 11/26/2008. http://www.thinkingfountain.org/p/popbottlewhirligig/popbottlewhirligig.html

Under the Gargoyle, "The Natural and Unnatural History of Gargoyles." Undated. 11/27/2008. http://www.underthegargoyle.com/nathist.html

YouTube. "Water Feature in Fukuoka, Japan." Undated. 11/24/2008.http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0HeUixe_Lpg