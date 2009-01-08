10 Unexpected Garden Decorations

Your water feature doesn't have to be this ornate -- or this traditional. iStockphoto.com

­Water, water everywhere . . .well, not really. Not in the garden, anyway, unless it's raining or you build a water feature. It has never been so easy to create a babbling brook, fashion a miniature river to go under your miniature bridge, or turn your old wooden washboard, or anything else, into a fountain or waterfall. With electricity and an aquarium filter, you can have running water in the garden year-round. Aside from the relaxing benefits of water in your landscape, the birds will appreciate a nice drink.

If you love the idea of enjoying some water with your plants, you're not alone. The ancient gardens of Greece and Persia incorporated water extensively in their designs, and the Italian Renaissance gardens used fantastic fountains to create height, interest and unique architecture in their gardenscapes.

Advertisement

Even the water itself is a great place to keep plants, like water lilies. Many beautiful plants grow in water, and you can always keep a collection of fish if the plants don't work out. Koi (carp) and goldfish are bred to look colorful from above, their best viewing angle when kept in a pond.

On the next page, we'll take a look at folk art in the garden.