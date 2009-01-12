Top 10 Winter Plants

­Hellebores are very early bloomers that don't need much work or special attention to thrive. Growing to 15 inches (38.10 cm), these evergreen perennials are European natives that can sprout flowers as early as January, ushering in the New Year with vivid patches of color, even when the flowerbeds are dotted with snow. Translat­ed, the German name for the 'Christmas rose' hellebore (Helleborus niger) is 'snow rose'. The cupped blossoms of this attractive plant range from white and pale pink to maroon.

Soil: For the best results, offer hellebores plenty of rich, well-drained soil and a nice layer of spring mulch.

Water: Keep plants uniformly moist.

Zones: 4 to 8

Planting: Hellebores do best in sheltered spots under trees and make great groundcovers for shady areas. In winter, full sun won't hurt them, but during the summer months, make sure they get some afternoon shade or dappled light.

Tips and Tricks:­

Provide some variety in the shady areas of your garden by planting hellebores with snowdrops and later blooming hostas. Finding interesting shade plants is always a challenge, and these three will dress up a shadowy corner in style.

