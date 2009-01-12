Top 10 Winter Plants

Even shrubs that don't have showy flowers can make a contribution to the winter garden. Holly isn't the only plant that can brighten the landscape with some unexpected dots of color. And a dab of color here and there isn't the only advantage winter fruiting plants have in the landscape. Berries feed the birds, too, and in urban areas, winter can be hard on our feathered friends. For berry interest, try growing: firethorne (Pyracantha), chokecherry (Prunus virginiana), Virginia creeper (Parthenocissus quinquefolia) and chinaberry (Melia azedarach). You'll be doing something good for your garden and the local wildlife.

If you're not a bird-watcher yet, consider this: Flowers aren't the only potentially colorful additions to your backyard. If you include winter plants that attract birds to your landscape, the birds themselves can be decorative, either perched on your fence, or providing some ornamental interest to your bare trees.

Advertisement

Berry bushes can be short or tall, round or skinny, depending on the variety. Each will come with its own set of rules on soil, watering guidelines, planting parameters and zones. Do your research to make sure your berry bush blossoms.

Next up, the crape myrtle.