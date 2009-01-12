Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Lawn & Garden
  4. Professional Landscaping

Top 10 Winter Plants

by Sara Elliott
5

Berry Bushes

Even shrubs that don't have showy flowers can make a contribution to the winter garden. Holly isn't the only plant that can brighten the landscape with some unexpected dots of color. And a dab of color here and there isn't the only advantage winter fruiting plants have in the landscape. Berries feed the birds, too, and in urban areas, winter can be hard on our feathered friends. For berry interest, try growing: firethorne (Pyracantha), chokecherry (Prunus virginiana), Virginia creeper (Parthenocissus quinquefolia) and chinaberry (Melia azedarach). You'll be doing something good for your garden and the local wildlife.

If you're not a bird-watcher yet, consider this: Flowers aren't the only potentially colorful additions to your backyard. If you include winter plants that attract birds to your landscape, the birds themselves can be decorative, either perched on your fence, or providing some ornamental interest to your bare trees.

Advertisement

Berry bushes can be short or tall, round or skinny, depending on the variety. Each will come with its own set of rules on soil, watering guidelines, planting parameters and zones. Do your research to make sure your berry bush blossoms.

Next up, the crape myrtle.

Trees­ Trunks, Bark and Texture

A winter garden isn't cluttered with lots of distracting green foliage, so unique textures and shapes can take center stage. In winter, deciduous trees reveal their basic design and structure, and that can be as beautiful as their fall display of color. Do you have a tree with interesting bark or unusual branches, like a crape myrtle or paperbark maple? Make it a focal point by adding a birdhouse nearby, or planting hellebores near the trunk. ­

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

What time of day should you water your plants?

What types of stones work well in hardscape designs?

What is aquaponics?

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement