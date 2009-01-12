Home & Garden
Top 10 Winter Plants

by Sara Elliott
4

Crape Myrtle (Lagerstroemia indica)

A native of Southeast Asia, crape myrtle is a beauty that's destined for greatness in any garden. Depen­ding on the variety, this deciduous tree can reach 25 feet in height (7.5 meters) with 6 to 12 inch (15-30 cm) clusters of delicately ruffled flowers in shades from white to purple. A favorite in the South, crape myrtle has distinctive gray-brown bark that peels in patches along the branches and trunk, giving it an interesting multi-hued appearance in winter.

Soil: Provide rich soil with good drainage that has a pH of 5.0 to 6.5.

Water: Keep crape myrtle uniformly moist.

Zones: 7 to 10

Planting: Crape myrtle likes full sun in a protected location. Plant away from irrigation, as it's sensitive to dissolved salts in the soil.

In the next section, we'll take a look at the bergenia.

Topiary Living Sculptures

If you want to add some whimsy to your winter garden, try including a topiary. Topiaries are sculpted evergreen shrubs that can take almost any shape, from your favorite Disney character, to majestic pillars bordering your front walkway. And you don't need to be Edward Scissorhands to keep them looking well groomed.­

