Top 10 Winter Plants

A native of Southeast Asia, crape myrtle is a beauty that's destined for greatness in any garden. Depen­ding on the variety, this deciduous tree can reach 25 feet in height (7.5 meters) with 6 to 12 inch (15-30 cm) clusters of delicately ruffled flowers in shades from white to purple. A favorite in the South, crape myrtle has distinctive gray-brown bark that peels in patches along the branches and trunk, giving it an interesting multi-hued appearance in winter.

Soil: Provide rich soil with good drainage that has a pH of 5.0 to 6.5.

Advertisement

Water: Keep crape myrtle uniformly moist.

Zones: 7 to 10

Planting: Crape myrtle likes full sun in a protected location. Plant away from irrigation, as it's sensitive to dissolved salts in the soil.

In the next section, we'll take a look at the bergenia.