Top 10 Winter Plants

by Sara Elliott
Bergenia (Bergenia cordifolia)

­Another Asian import, bergenias are evergreen perennials that can grow up to two feet (0.6 meters) in height and produce large masses of brightly colored, leathery flowers in shades from white to deep purple. In fall, the bright green, heart-shaped leaves begin to change color, turning shades of bronze, mauve and purple.

Soil: Provide moist, rich soil with a pH between 6.0 and 7.0.

Sun: Bergenias like good light with some shade protection during the hottest part of the afternoon.

Water: Be careful not to let this plant dry out.

Zones: 4 to 10

Planting: Plant in spring or fall. Bergenias also profit from mulching twice a year. They will tolerate quite a bit of abuse as long as they are kept moist. Divide plants every three or four years to keep them vigorous.

On the next page, we'll learn a little about witch hazel.

Signs That Spring is Coming Even When Snow is Thick on the Ground

One of the most remarkable things about early blooming plants like crocus, snowdrops and hellebores is that they can take you by surprise. When you least expect it, a streak of color will appear from under the cold, hard soil or break through a crust of snow.

Many early blooming plants, like crocus, have become sentimental favorites because they’re so identified with the start of spring. Forcing is a method of bringing these plants into bloom prematurely so that they can be enjoyed indoors as houseplants before they would appear outdoors naturally.

