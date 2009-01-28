Home & Garden
Top 5 Annuals in the Midwest

by Sarah Siddons
3

Angelonia

Angelonia, also commonly called snapdragon, can be cut from your garden and enjoyed in a bouquet in your home.
Medioimages/Photodisc/Getty Images

­Angelonia may sound like a fancy name, but these flowers are simple beings when you learn their common name -- the Summer Snapdragon. And, like our previous plants, though this can be a perennial in very warm climates, in most places -- like the Midwest -- this one is an annual.

Blooming in blue, purple, white or pink, these pretty flowers can grow from 2 to 4 feet (.6 to 1.2 m) tall. These plants are perfect for the Midwest because they are drought and heat tolerant. Unless a drought occurs, these flowers can often survive merely on rainwater without any additional watering by you. This is not only a time-saver on your end, but a nice addition for the planet, as it helps conserve water.

Though Angelonia require well-drained soil, they don't need staking -- even though they grow tall for a flower -- or deadheading, which can become a tedious requirement on many flowering ­plants. In addition, these Snapdragons make a great cut flower, meaning they can be a beautiful addition to any bouquet or make a vibrant centerpiece for your dinner table, lasting for a week and half in the vase. Their scent has also been described as "grape soda," which could be a nice nostalgic reminder of summers past [source: Schoellhorn]. This flower provides many blooms throughout the season, typical of an annual plant and one of the many reasons people go though the work of replanting annuals year after year.

