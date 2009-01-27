Top 5 Annuals for the South

Pansies come in a wide variety of colors and are a popular annual in the South. iStockphoto.com /ngoodman

­Pansies are small half-hardy garden flowers that have been traditionally regarded as too weak to prosper through the summer sun and heat. More recently however, many gardeners have begun to use pansies as a flower to bring added color to the cooler spring and fall, and have discovered that in warmer climates, pansies can grow through the winter [source: PLANTanswers].

Pansies have colorful flowers and rich green foliage. There are a multitude of species and ­hybrids, many cultivated to add to the assortment of colors available. Native species of pansies are red, ­yellow, blue and purple in color, but hybrids have expanded the palette to pink, orange, white and black.

Pansies are planted in the waning months of fall to touch out the winter and bloom first thing t­he following spring. If you are planting pansies in the spring or end of summer, be sure to plant them in the shade where they won't be damaged by the sun.­

As a top-selling gardening flower in the U.S., pansies can be found at just about any gardening center or greenhouse -- and they should have countless species available in packs or bedding. When planting your pansies, be sure that they are in a location that receives a lot of morning sun and has well-drained, acidic soil.