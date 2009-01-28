Top 5 Annuals for the Southeast

Pansies come in a wide variety of colors and are a popular annual in the Southeast.­ iStockphoto.com /ngoodman

­Pansies may look delicate but they are the most popular hardy flowers planted and grown in Georgia, according to The University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences. The pansy is a dependable flower that can bloom in the fall and winter in the Southeast region.

The neat thing about pansies is that the diversity in their petal color is quite large. First of all, the flower can be either a single color, ­or two to three colors with a face. The variety of colors include black, purple, lavender, blue, yellow, bronze, apricot, orange, maho­gany, red and white.

Advertisement

A pansy has five rounded petals and comes in three different bloom sizes or categories, including large, medium and multiflora. Large blooms are 3 to 4 inches (9 to 11.5 cm), medium blooms are 2 to 3 inches (6 to 9 cm) and multiflora blooms are 1 to 2 inches (4 to 6 cm). There are several varieties within each category of pansy that might be good to research if you are looking for certain sizes, colors or other characteristics. Multiflora pansies are recommended most for landscaping [source: Plant Answers].

When you are planning your garden, you should realize that the pansy plant is not very large i­n general. The height and width of the pansy plant does not exceed 9 inches (22.9 cm). As part of the plant, there are oval or heart-shaped leaves attached to the many green stems.

Scent or odor might be another factor when you are considering what will match your garden well. The pansy does not emit an odor constantly throughout the day, but its perfume is best detected at dawn and nightfall. Another point to keep in mind is that not all pansies have a similar, strong fragrance. The blue and yellow pansy flowers are recommended the most if you are looking for a scented flower. Your best bet at getting a pleasant fragrance is if you grow many plants together, rather than spreading them out [source: Plant Answers].