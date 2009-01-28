Top 5 Annuals for the Southeast

Zinnias
The zinnia, Zinnia elegans, can withstand heat, dry conditions and hard sun, and they are easy to grow. [source: Thomas].
Zinnias have full flowers with multiple petals on each stem. The zinnia flower can have single or multi-colored petals. They come in varying sizes, ranging from 6 to 40 inches (15.2 cm to 101.6 cm) in height and just shy of 1 inch to 7 inches (2.5 cm to 17.8 cm) in diameter.
Advertisement
If you want the zinnia to perform and flower to the best of its ability, it is a good idea to start the seeds indoors. A zinnia will not do well if it is planted outside before the warm weather begins, but if the last frost is past, you need not worry. You can start the seeds of the taller zinnia types in a three-inch (9 cm) pot. When you decide the weather is warm enough to transplant outdoors, zinnias do well in flowerbeds, borders, containers and rock gardens. Because of a zinnia's height, it also does well as a background plant or in a fresh-cut floral arrangement. Butterflies are attracted to zinnias -- an added bonus for the overall aesthetics of your garden [source: Garden Guides].
For more information on annuals for the Southeast and related topics, visit the links below.
Related Articles
More Great Links
Sources
- Garden Guides. "Marigold." (Accessed 1/16/09) http://www.gardenguides.com/plants/info/flowers/annuals/marigold.asp
- Garden Guides. "Zinnia." (Accessed 1/16/09) http://www.gardenguides.com/plants/info/flowers/annuals/zinnia.asp
- Jauron, Richard. "Marigolds." (Accessed 1/16/09) http://www.ipm.iastate.edu/ipm/hortnews/1996/3-15-1996/mari.html
- Plant Answers. "Pansy." (Accessed 1/16/09) http://plantanswers.tamu.edu/flowers/pansies.html
- Pondkoi. "United States Department of Agriculture Zone Map." (Accessed 1/16/09) http://www.pondkoi.com/zones.htm
- Russ, Karen. "Annual Vinca." (Accessed 1/16/09) http://hgic.clemson.edu/factsheets/HGIC1158.htm
- Russ, Karen. "Petunia." (Accessed 1/16/09) http://hgic.clemson.edu/factsheets/hgic1171.htm
- Thomas, Paul A. "Flowering Annuals for Georgia Gardens." (Accessed 1/16/09) http://pubs.caes.uga.edu/caespubs/pubcd/b954.htm
UP NEXT
What time of day should you water your plants?
Using less water on gardening doesn't have to mean less of a garden. Learn how to save 30 percent of your gardening water just by watering at the right time of day in this article.