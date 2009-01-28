Angelonia, also commonly called snapdragon, can be cut from your garden and enjoyed in a bouquet in your home. Medioimages/Photodisc/ Getty Images

­Orchid-like yet hardier, this snapdragon-like plant is a favorite of many. With stalks that can reach 2 feet (61 cm) in height or more (with lots of heat) and more than 30 species on today's market, this plant is a natural mix for your hot-weather garden. Although growth habits will vary by species, you should make sure your angelonia has lots of sunlight and lots of space -- up to 16 inches (41 cm) from other plants is just about right. This plant will do well as a clipping starter by trimming a bit and replanting. With­ proper care, you should be able to get Angelonia all year long. Angelonia likes warm weather, and expecting it to do well in a greenhouse can sometimes lead to trouble [source: Schoellhorn].

Some of the varieties include:

Advertisement

Angelface Blue or Pink Angelonia -- vibrant pinks or deep, deep blue blossoms

Serena Purple Angelonia -- regal purples on long stalks

Angelonia Lavender or Pink -- pale purple or pink characterize this newer beauty

Now that you have a handle on annuals for the­ Western way, plan your diagram and dig in! One of the best ways to plan for a hot-weather garden is to know your terrain and plan for it. Knowing that some plants like shade or soft soil can help you decide where to plant, and what to put there. Using our guide to the Top 5 Annuals for the West will help you in that, but one of the best ways to see what grows (and how well it fairs) in your area, is to check out the yards and professionally-done landscapes around you.

Zoned Out Although some annuals might pop up as "volunteers" after sowing their own seeds, most leave the planting process up to you and the climate. To see which "zone" your region falls in, and to understand plant types for your area better, visit this link to the USDA Plant Hardiness Zone map. ­

Related Articles

More Great Links

Sources

"Angelface Blue." Proven Winners. (1/03/09) http://www.provenwinners.com/plants/detail.cfm?photoID=5713

Burt, Jonathon. "Biography of the California Poppy. San Francisco State University (01/17/09)http://bss.sfsu.edu/holzman/courses/Fall02%20projects/calpoppy.html

"California State Flower." The Flower Expert. (01/17/09) http://www.theflowerexpert.com/content/aboutflowers/stateflowers/california-state-flowers

Caster, Shannon. No task too tall for the sunflower." The Christian Science Monitor. 06/12/07. (09/17/09)http://features.csmonitor.com/gardening/2007/06/12/no-task-is-too-tall-for-sunflowers-2/

Christman, Laura. California Poppies add Golden Touch to Hillsides, Roadsides. Home and Garden TV. (01/17/09) http://www.hgtv.com/decorating/california-poppies-add-golden-touch-to-hillsides-roadsides/index.html

"Environmental Enhancement with Ornamentals." University of Georgia. (01/17/09) http://pubs.caes.uga.edu/caespubs/horticulture/butterfly.html

"Greenhouse Crops and Floriculture." UMass Extension. (01/17/09) http://www.umass.edu/umext/floriculture/fact_sheets/specific_crops/newcrops.html

Holmgren, Milena. "Extreme Climactic Events Shape arid and semiarid ecosystems." The University of New Mexico Extension Service (1/02/09) http://www.msb.unm.edu/mammals/publications/Holmgren_etal2006.pdf

Begeman, John. "Flowers for Spring and Summer Color." College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, University of Arizona. (1/02/09) http://ag.arizona.edu/gardening/news/azdailystar/spring_summer_color.html

Damiano, Jessica. "Growing Salvia in the garden- sometimes a controversial trip." Newsday.com. (01/17/09) http://weblogs.newsday.com/features/home/gardendetective_blog/2008/03/growing_salvia_in_the_garden.html

Dunne, George, W. "The Sunflowers." Forest Preserve District of Cook County (Illinois). 9/8/73. (1/02/09)http://www.newton.dep.anl.gov/natbltn/400-499/nb497.htm

Elenbaas, Adam." Saving Salvia." Conscious Choice. (01/17/09) http://consciouschoice.com/2008/12/oor_saliva0812.html

Formiga, Alice. "Growing Giant Sunflowers." Renee's Garden. (01/17/09) www.reneesgarden.com/articles/grow-sunflower.html

Fosdick, Dean. "How does your garden grow?" ABC News. 03/31/08 (01/17/09) http://a.abcnews.com/Entertainment/Springtime/wireStory?id=4559533"

"History and Culture- State Symbols." California State Library. (01/17/09)http://www.library.ca.gov/history/symbols.html#Heading5

"Home Garden Plant List Details." America's Anniversary Garden. (1/02/09) http://www.ext.vt.edu/americasgarden/plantlist/homegardenplantdetail.html

"Kentucky Flowers." Department of Horticulture, University of Kentucky. (01/17/09) http://www.uky.edu/Ag/Horticulture/gardenflowers/sasc.htm

"Lantana and Verbena." Texas Cooperative Extension. (01/17/09) http://www.docstoc.com/docs/2559855/Lantana-and-Verbena-How-to-Combat-Insect-and-Mite-Pests

Mahr, Susan. "California Poppy." University of Wisconsin. (1/02/09) http://www.hort.wisc.edu/mastergardener/features/flowers/CA%20poppy/CA%20poppy.htm

Oster, Douglass. "Experts Share their best choices for annuals and perennials." Pittsburg Post-Gazette. 4/21/02 (1/02/09)http://www.post-gazette.com/garden/20020421wbestof0421.asp

Pollock, Candace. "Ohio State Plant Trials Bring out Best in Annuals." Ohio State University Extension. 4/4/05 (1/03/09)http://extension.osu.edu/~news/story.php?id=3097

"Police bust Poppy grow-op in Calgary Backyard." CBC News. (01/17/09)http://www.cbc.ca/canada/calgary/story/2007/07/27/poppy-bust.html

"Poppies." Home and Garden Television. (01/17/09) http://www.hgtv.com/landscaping/poppies/index.html

"Plants that Repel Mosquitoes." Alderleaf Wilderness College. (01/17/09)http://www.wildernesscollege.com/plants-that-repel-mosquitoes.html

Rice, Graham. "Eschscholzia." Annuals A-Z. (1/02/09) http://www.grahamrice.com/annuals/az/e/eschchampandroses.html

Richter, Cheryl. "No Deadheading Zone." Backyard Living. 1/02/09) http://www.backyardlivingmagazine.com/No-Maintenance-Annuals/detail.aspx

Sagers, Larry A. Heat Tolerant Annual Flowers." Ksl.com. 06/24/05. (1/02/09) http://www.ksl.com/?nid=194&sid=39291

Salman, David. "Planting Those Really Hot Spots." High Country Gardens. 05/08 (01/17/09) http://www.highcountrygardens.com/library/view/article/301/

Salvia." Clemson University Extension. (1/02/09)http://hgic.clemson.edu/factsheets/HGIC1174.htm

"Salvia or Scarlet Sage." Garden Guides. (01/17/09) http://www.gardenguides.com/plants/info/flowers/annuals/salvia.asp

Schoellhorn, Rick. "Rick's Weed-Read." Univsersity of Florida. (01/17/09) http://hort.ufl.edu/floriculture/gpn/Angelonia.pdf

"Suggested Plant and Tree List." Borders and Beyond. (01/17/09) http://www.bordersandbeyond.com/plants.shtml

Tucker, Janice. "Seeing Red." (01/17/09) http://www.santafebotanicalgarden.org/subpages/garden%20JT%20red%20salvia.html

"Water-wise annuals." University of Utah Extension Office. (1/02/09) http://extension.usu.edu/htm/faq/faq_q=160