Top 5 Fall Plants

Autumn can be kind of depressing. But adding color to your landscape can help cheer you up. Richard Kolker/ ­Getty Images

­Fall can be depressing. The leaves are falling, leaving behind bare-limbed and dead-looking trees for the winter to come. Dismal, steel-gray skies create a dreary cast over everything. Some­ types of grass actually turn brown. It's cold and monochromatic.

­The landscape doesn't stay that way, thank goodness. The spring and summer months burst with color and wonderful scents that remind you that you're alive. With some smart selection and good placement you can create a new palate of color in your yard after season's end. Some plants show their stuff in the fall and can help lighten your spirits. While your neighbors shuffle sadly and aimlessly about their homes with nothing to look at but dead leaves, you'll be feeling fine.

Here's HowStuffWorks' top five picks of plants that bring renewed vigor to a fall landscape, in no particular order.