Top 5 Fall Plants

Sweet autumn clematis Courtesy Cindy Haynes/Iowa State University

­Long after other types of clematis have shed their foliage, the leaves and long, delicate flowers of the sweet autumn clematis (Clematis terniflora) remain. The waxy, dark green leaves and white flowers contrast each other, and in a dormant garden, they provide a quiet reminder of summer. Even better, the scented flowers remain into the middle of fall. After the flowers die off, delicate silver seed pods are produced [source: University of Oklahoma].

Because sweet autumn clematis is an aggressive (and in some people's opinion, invasive) vine, you'll want to plant it in an area where it won't overtake other plants. You'll want to give it an arbor, chain link fence or other structure to attack; the vine can grow up to 30 feet (9.1 meters) in height (or width, depending on how you train it to grow). You'll also want to cut the vine back tremendously after it flowers to prevent the vine from seeding. Sure, it's a bit of work, but when fall rolls around, you'll likely find the sweet autumn clematis is worth the effort.

