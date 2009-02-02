Top 5 Perennials for the South

A coreopsis tinctoria captures morning light in a beatiful late summer meadow. iStockphoto.com /WinterWitch

­Our last entry in the top five list of perennials for the South is the tickseed, which is also referred to as Coreopsis grandiflora or "Early Sunrise" coreopsis.

Tickseed is a perennial that flowers almost like an annual, which is why people are attracted to it. In addition to staying in bloom longer than traditional perennials, the flowers are bright yellow and numerous on the plant. Bees and other pol­linating insects are attracted to the tickseed's bright color. Tickseed is best suited to the South's heat and does not do well in cold winter regions. It also fares well in the South during periods of drought because it can handle growing in dry soil. Of course, that doesn't mean it can go completely without water. You do need to water it occasionally [source: Paghat's Garden].



A problem you might encounter with tickseed is that it may grow so tall and, as a result, get too top heavy since the stems are thin and the flowers are large. If this happens, you can use stakes to hold up the flowers and prevent them from flopping to the ground.

