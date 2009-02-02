Top 5 Perennials in the Southeast

Many coreopsis bloom from early summer through late fall. iStockphoto.com /dinadesign

­If you like the flowers of the peony but are disappointed by its short flowering period, then coreopsis might be a good sun-loving alternative for you. These perennials bloom for a very long season, from the early summer to late fall. Though the flowers are generally smaller, there a lot of them -- and they multiply. Clumps of coreopsis spread, so you'll have to divide them about every other spring.

Coreopsis is very­ easy to grow, as long as it has lots of sun and a little water. Lucky for you, these don't need to be watered or fertilized very much once they have grown enough to become established plants. However, don't think that you are completely off the hook for maintenance if you grow these daisy-like flowers. As said above, you will have to divide these multiplying flowers every two years, and you will have to deadhead them throughout the season so the flowers keep coming back. With so many tiny flowers, it can get to be a bit of work, but many gardeners feel these versatile landscape additions are worth the labor. They can be planted in gardens, as borders, in containers and even in hanging baskets. If you have naturally dry soil with a very sunny lawn -- or you just hate to water -- several varieties of these might be just the solution to many of your foliage needs.

Maybe you have a sunny yard, but you­r house casts a long shadow where you want those plants to grow. It's difficult to find good areas bordering a house that aren't in shadow most of the day. You're going to need a different solution to your perennial dilemma. Read on to solve the problem.