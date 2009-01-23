Home & Garden
  2. Home & Garden
10 Perennials for the Northeast

by Julia Layton & Vivien Bullen
4

Soapwort

Another super-low-maintenance perennial that thrives in a wide range of conditions and is hardy in the Northeast, soapwort grows beautifully even on dry roadsides. You can imagine, then, how it might thrive in your garden with just a tiny bit of care.

Featuring flowers in red, white, purple or pink that bloom from spring to fall, soapwort varieties can add color pretty much wherever you need it. Varieties can reach up to 2 feet (0.6 meters) tall and 2.5 feet (0.75 meters) wide; others can grow to a height of just three inches (7.6 centimeters) and provide a bed border or a tumbler over rock walls or through rock gardens [source: BHG]. Since it tends to be drought resistant, soapwort can be a colorful choice in a rocky area you don't water very often.

These perennials are resistant to deer, attractive to butterflies and add a beautiful fragrance to the night air [source: Colston]. Ideal conditions are full sun and well-drained soil. Still, they're hardy in the Northeast and will do just fine in moister soil and a bit less sun. Like Veronica, you can bring soapwort blooms inside as cut flowers. The strong stems hold up as well in a vase as in windy garden spaces.

Natural Cleaner

Soapwort came over from Europe with colonists for cleaning purposes. The plant's leaves can be boiled to produce a lather that removes everything from soil to grease.

