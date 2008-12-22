Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Lawn & Garden
  4. Professional Landscaping

5 Ways to Make a Garden Look Larger

by Josh Clark
4

Texture is Your Friend

Rosemary, with its abundant, tiny leaves, is a fine-textured plant.
Rosemary, with its abundant, tiny leaves, is a fine-textured plant.
Bambu Productions/­Getty Images

­Like color, texture can also create the illusion of distance. Plants are divided texturally into three categories -- fine, medium and coarse [source: Cornell University]. These distinctions are based on the way a plant reflects light. A fine plant with lots of tiny leaves reflects lots of light and tends to form an airy whole. Coarse, large-leafed plants include lots of gaps where shadows can hide, creating a starker contrast between light and dark.

Like warm-colored plants, coarse-textured plants tend to catch the eye. Fine-textured plants, like plants with cool colors, demand less visual attention and therefore fade into the background and seem more distant. By creating a textured visual line away from your garden's focal point, with the coarsest plants nearest the center and fine-textured plants farthest away, you can create a false impression of distance. The eye of the beholder will be fooled.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

What time of day should you water your plants?

What types of stones work well in hardscape designs?

What is aquaponics?

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement