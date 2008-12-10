How Agroforestry Works

­Trees aren't the quickest growing plants. They take years to grow and mature, which means there isn't a lot of room for mistakes when planting them on the agroforestry level. The benefits each forester is hoping to realize depend on accurate and appropriate selection and care. To help in making the best determination possible, landowners should take part in a landscape assessment.

A landscape assessment will look at the condition of the land's resources within a larger planning area, determining the relationship between the landscape structure, environment and agroforestry options [source: Bentrup]. Your local resource agency or planning organization should be able to help you with an assessment.

There are several advantages small property owners could realize in relation to large-scale industrial forestry sites:

Planning around a small specific site will allow the landowner the opportunity of using his resources and climate conditions to the best of his ability.

The small scale could allow the landowner the opportunity to specialize in a specific kind of timber. This could create the chance at optimal profits along with the environmental benefits.

Having a small tree crop allows for more hands-on, specific management yielding better quality produce.

Trees provide many benefits that are not always thought of, such as wildlife habitats, aesthetic value and livestock shelter. These may be great assets to any size land.

There are several disadvantages small property owners could realize in relation to large-scale industrial forestry sites:

It could be challenging to get recognition and funding.

Smaller budgets make it hard to get the machinery or education on technique and practices.

Planting and maintenance are important factors and landowners may need to hire laborers.

It's more of a challenge to profit from small quantities of wood when harvesting and marketing are as costly as they can be [source: World Agroforestry Centre].­

Benefits There are many options when choosing which trees a forester should consider. Here's an idea of the roles a few specific trees play: Fertilizer trees - land regeneration, soil health, and food security

Fruit trees - bears fruit and provides the nutrition that comes with that

Fodder trees - improves smallholder livestock production

Medicinal trees - provides medicine [source: World Agroforestry Centre ]. These are great examples, but remember that not all trees will work at a specific site.

