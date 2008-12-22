How to Clear Poison Ivy

Take extra caution when removing poison ivy from your yard. Jesse Burke/ ­Getty Images

­Recognizing poison ivy doesn't take a botany degree. Its scalloped leaves grow in clusters of three, and in the spring and summer, its coloring is a vivid green. Brown, furry vines extending from poison ivy plants may also snake their way around tree trunks, hugging them tightly. Urushiol levels in the plants peak during the warm months when you have the greatest likelihood of contracting it. After the plants turn red in the fall, the ivy develops white winter berries. And even if a poison ivy plant appears dead in the cold, the urushiol could still be active, which means you should avoid touching it.

Birds may eat poison ivy berries unharmed -- and spread the plant onto your property [source: Sevier]. Then, you may notice poison ivy patches dotted around your yard when spring rolls around. If you don't remove the plants, you'll have to continually dodge them and risk your outdoor pets passing along to you the urushiol that's been absorbed by their fur.

The methods and potions for clearing out poison ivy plants aren't much different than those for other bothersome weeds. You can pull them up or fight poison with poison. Smothering the plants with plastic or a thick layer of wood chips can also block out sunlight and starve the poison ivy to death [source: Suellen].

For the braver set, you can strap on a hazmat suit and yank the plants out of the ground. Granted, you won't need that much bodily protection when handling poison ivy, but you want to cover your skin fully. Wear socks, shoes, pants, long sleeves, gloves and goggles or glasses. You may want to also tape your pants to your socks and sleeves to your gloves [source: Cook]. Poison ivy plants have deep roots, so you may need to dig them up to remove them entirely. If you leave healthy root systems in the ground, they'll sprout again. Bag the plants securely and put them with your household trash -- not a compost bin or any open areas where they could proliferate. Afterward, wash your clothes, shoes and any tools used immediately.

For those uncomfortable with handling poison ivy, some herbicides can kill it. Those containing [https://home.howstuffworks.com/question357.htm]glyphosate and triclopyr can accomplish the task. However, going the herbicidal route can be tricky since it may also slay surrounding desirable plants in the process. Now you can buy specialized herbicides that are specially formulated to target poison ivy and spare other plants. If you're worried about spraying near bushes or flowers, you also could wipe the poison ivy down with the herbicide to spare neighboring foliage [source: Stehlin]. When dealing with poison ivy vines, you need to sever the vine near the ground and apply herbicide there.

Above all, the one thing you should never do to destroy poison ivy patches is set them on fire. Burning the plants releases urushiol into the air, and you could inhale it, leading to an internal infection. Poison ivy smoke can be especially problematic for firefighters when extinguishing blazes in wooded areas.

If you're dealing with a widespread poison ivy population in your backyard, you may want to call professionals for help. Lawn and garden services might be able to tackle the outbreak or give you tips on removing it safely. Just remember that when dealing with poison ivy, always assume the urushiol oil is active and protect yourself accordingly. If you don't, be prepared for the maddening itch and grisly rash to pay your skin a visit.

