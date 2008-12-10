How Green Landscaping Works

Tiered garden in limited space. Michael Freeman/Red Cover/ Getty Images

­Are you looking for a way to fight back against rising energy prices? Are you concerned about the global climate change or protecting the environment? Then you might want to consider the benefits of green landscaping.

Green landscaping is an alternative method of landscaping that allows you to remain focused on the aesthetic quality of your lawn or yard without using the hazardous chemicals and harmful techniques associated with some traditional landscaping practices. Green landscaping not only provides innovative methods of shaping your lawn, but has been proven to save energy and money spent on heating and cooling the inside of your home.

Before you consider green landscaping­, you must keep a few points in mind. First, you must take into account the climate you live in. Arid climates will restrict the plant life available for landscaping and require crafty irrigation systems. On the other hand, more temperate climates will be able to support a wider variety of plant life. Second, the region you live in will similarly determine the plant life you may select. Mountainous regions will demand plants that can thrive and grow at a high-elevation and in rocky soil. Conversely, marshy regions will necessitate plants that can endure water-heavy soil. Regardless of the climate or region you live in, an integral part of green landscaping is the use of native plants.

­Though green landscaping can come to life through a variety of methods, there are five basic techniques that are highly practical. Each of these five techniq­ues will help you save money on heating and cooling bills, conserve energy and plan all by yourself. These methods include:

Landscape shading

Landscaping windbreaks

Landscaping with green materials

Controlling snow with landscaping

Landscaping with solar power.

